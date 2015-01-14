DETROIT Jan 13 Auto industry executives see
nothing but blue skies in the U.S. market, especially compared
with troubled Western European economies or slumping emerging
markets.
There is just one, increasingly vexing problem: The vehicles
American consumers will pay a premium to own are not the
fuel-sipping small cars or electricity-powered models that they
have been lavishing capital on to meet government emissions
regulations. Instead, what is selling as gas prices fall are big
trucks, SUVs and high-performance luxury cars.
The disconnect between sales trends in the United States and
regulatory demands is the hot topic among executives gathered
for the annual Detroit auto show.
"It's the CO2 stuff that's wagging the dog more than
anything else," said Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO
Sergio Marchionne, who tends to say out loud what other industry
executives say in private.
FCA loses money on electric cars it sells, he said. But FCA
will not stop working on future electric cars because of cheap
gas. Oil prices fluctuate, but the U.S. government has not
changed its requirement to build vehicle fleets that will
average 54.5 miles per gallon by 2025, he said.
"It is making our life a lot more complicated," Marchionne
said.
Marchionne called on the U.S. government to give automakers
more time to comply with the 54.5-mpg standard.
Officials at other automakers hint that the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency could flex its rules to give
them mileage credit for installing autonomous driving features -
which could save fuel - or advanced safety systems, without
taking the politically awkward step of abandoning the headline
fuel economy target.
The EPA is required to review during 2016-2018 whether the
54.5-mpg goal is achievable at reasonable cost by 2025. Work on
that review is already underway.
"When we set the 2025 standards for light-duty vehicles, we
expected automakers would comply primarily by improving
conventional gasoline vehicles, and that has proven to be the
case," the EPA said in a statement.
The EPA expects automakers will shift 2 percent of their
fleets to electric vehicles and 5 percent to hybrids to comply.
"We believe hybrids and plug-in electric vehicles are
important for the long term, as nearly all experts expect
gasoline prices to rise again," the EPA said.
The tension between government greenhouse gas regulations
and market demand is not unique to the United States. Fuel
economy and greenhouse gas emissions mandates are roughly the
same in the world's major auto markets.
But consumers in the two biggest markets - China and the
United States - are gravitating toward larger, more luxurious
vehicles. With $2 a gallon gas, says Morgan Stanley analyst Adam
Jonas, it would take 14 years for the buyer of an electric car
in the United States to be repaid in fuel savings for the higher
cost of the battery electric systems.
Tesla Motors Inc CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday used an
appearance at the Automotive News World Congress conference in
Detroit to urge his established rivals to invest more in
electric vehicles. "You won't regret making those decisions,"
he said.
Automakers insist they are trying hard to promote cleaner,
electrified cars, in part by dropping prices and swallowing more
of the extra costs of the batteries required to extend zero
emission driving range. General Motors Co, for instance,
debuted in Detroit a prototype of an electric car it said could
run for 200 miles (322 km) and sell for $30,000, as well as a
new generation of the plug-in hybrid Chevrolet Volt.
Daimler AG's Mercedes Benz brand said it plans 10
plug-in hybrid models over the next several years. Steve Cannon,
head of Mercedes' U.S. sales arm, said pricing for the hybrid
versions of core models such as the Mercedes S-class or E-class
will not be substantially higher than for conventional
gas-burning models.
"The trick is to sell these in volume" to drive down costs
and achieve the 54.5-mpg federal mileage target, he said.
However, Cannon says selling plug-in hybrids "in the face
of $1.80 a gallon gas is scary for all of us."
Dave Zuchowski, head of Hyundai Motor Co's U.S.
arm said his company plans plug-ins and a battery-electric
vehicle as part of a 12-model product blitz during the next
three years. But if Hyundai had the capacity, Zuchowski said he
could sell up to 100,000 more SUVs in the United States.
(Reporting by Joe White; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)