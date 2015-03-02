(Repeats March 1 story. No change to text.)
By Edward Taylor and Jan Schwartz
GENEVA, March 2 The main talking point at this
week's Geneva car show is likely to be a vehicle that may never
be built: the Apple car.
The world's automakers will gather in the Swiss city to tout
their latest minivans, city cars and sport utility vehicles
against an uncertain market backdrop, with growing signs of
recovery in Europe offset by slowing demand in emerging markets.
But longer-term worries are also looming large. Reports that
technology giant Apple may be building a car have got
established automakers, who have spent the past 127 years
refining the combustion engine, wondering whether they are still
in pole position to build the car of the future.
The growing use of computing power in vehicles, and the
ability of cars to connect to smartphones and other devices, is
providing technology companies and automakers with new business
opportunities -- and increasingly making them rivals.
Thilo Koslowski, vice president automotive at technology
market research firm Gartner, believes there is now a race
between carmakers and tech companies to control the "brain" of
next generation vehicles.
"Among the automakers there will be two camps: those who
understand this space, and those who give outside technology
companies access to the centre stack of the vehicle. Those
companies will emerge in the next five years," he said.
The ability of software companies such as Apple and Google
-- which is working on driverless cars -- to innovate
and create new revenue streams has spooked automakers.
Another factor intimidating car executives is Apple's size.
With a market capitalization of $750 billion, it's worth more
than Daimler, Volkswagen, Renault
, Peugeot, Fiat Chrysler, Ford
and General Motors put together.
Carmakers haven't given up the fight, and many are investing
heavily to position themselves as high-tech companies.
Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche has said the race to
build the car of the future is far from over, and it's not yet
clear what role technology companies will play.
"Google and the likes want to get involved, I don't think in
the first place to build vehicles," he said.
"We have to understand that, and then to find our roles, to
which extent they are complementary, to which extent we become
dependent, to which extent we are competitors."
Daimler, the inventor of the modern motorcar, is touting
MercedesMe, while rival BMW is pushing ConnectedDrive
-- services that give drivers access to live traffic updates,
"infotainment", and even alert emergency services if a car's
airbags are activated.
Underscoring the convergence between carmakers and
technology companies, Renault chief executive Carlos Ghosn is
making an appearance at the telecom industry's Mobile World
Congress in Barcelona on Monday, before moving on to Geneva.
And at the Geneva show, Opel, the European arm of General
Motors, is giving its Opel OnStar connectivity service as much
prominence as any of its cars.
