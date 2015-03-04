* Audi launches revamped R8 e-tron at Geneva show
BERLIN/GENEVA, March 4 German carmakers are
shifting their focus towards high-end electric vehicles such as
the Audi R8 e-tron and away from cheap city cars, in the latest
effort to revive environmentally-friendly but unpopular
zero-emission vehicles.
At the Geneva auto show, Audi unveiled an emission-free
version of its 165,000-euro ($184,619) R8 that can drive 450
kilometres (280 miles) before needing to recharge, which takes
less than two hours.
It marks a new departure for Audi, which has agonized over
whether to launch a range of electric vehicles.
Battery-powered cars have failed to live up to their initial
hype, with drivers put off by the slow rollout of recharging
stations, and limited range -- despite generous sales incentives
in some markets.
Because the batteries, cabling and cooling systems for
electric cars cost more than a conventional combustion engine,
electric vehicles have struggled to gain widespread acceptance
among price-sensitive customers, particularly if the same model
is available cheaper with a more conventional powertrain.
However, U.S. maker Tesla, which produces cars with
a price starting at 50,000 pounds ($77,000) has had notable
success with electric cars.
A premium price-tag enables the carmaker to install a larger
battery which would be uneconomical in a cheap car, giving the
vehicle a range of more than 400 kilometres on a single charge.
In smaller electric cars, the operating range is limited to
around 100 kilometres until costs come down.
In Geneva, Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche said one of
the reasons electric cars had failed to gain traction was
because they tended to be in the cheaper vehicle segments.
"As proven by Tesla, there can be a market at the other side
of the range as well. If that is a possibility, we are
investigating," Zetsche said, hinting the company's luxury
Mercedes brand may be working on an electric limousine.
The electric car industry may still gain traction, but it
will take time, Zetsche added. "This is an industry where the
cycle takes 14 or 21 years to become really strong and
relevant," he told reporters.
For electric cars to gain widespread acceptance, the price
of batteries needs to fall below $100 per kilowatt hour (kWh),
Ulrich Hackenberg, head of research and development at Audi,
told Reuters on the sidelines of a Volkswagen event in Geneva.
Hackenberg declined to say where battery prices were currently.
Bernstein Research analysts estimate electric vehicle
battery pack costs are around $400 per kWh today, and may drop
to $180 by 2025.
TREADING CAREFULLY
Audi, the flagship brand of Volkswagen <VOWG_p,DE>, has been
reluctant to embrace electric cars, arguing it was better to
make diesel cars cleaner or focus on hybrids that combine a
combustion engine with battery power.
It flirted with an electric R8 sports car in 2009, promising
a thrilling performance but an underwhelming range of 134 miles.
It wasn't enough, and Audi dropped the concept in 2012, the year
rival Tesla's Model S came out with double the range.
The new R8 e-tron's battery capacity, however, has almost
doubled to 92 kWh from 49 kWh in the aborted 2012 model, a
source close the matter said.
That has helped more than double the range of the
carbon-fibre vehicle which surges to 100 kilometres an hour in
3.9 seconds, compared with 3.2 seconds for the 540-horsepower
model.
Audi may also launch two battery-powered serial models by
2018, a sports car and a sports-activity vehicle with over 500
km of range to rival Tesla's upcoming Model X SUV, two company
sources told Reuters.
However, analysts said Audi was treading cautiously, not
least because it only plans to build the R8 e-tron by request.
"Such projects are no practicable means to leverage electric
driving over the short term," said PwC analyst Christoph
Stuermer. "They only help minimise the business risk."
Sales of the R8 e-tron probably won't exceed 100 a year
through 2022, research firm IHS Automotive forecast. By
comparison, IHS expects deliveries of Tesla's Model S to grow 14
percent to 41,396 cars by 2022 from 36,364 this year.
Analysts said the R8 e-tron, Audi's first all-electric
production car, could act as a "halo" product to draw customers
to its showrooms and help it gauge interest in more
battery-powered and hybridized cars.
While Audi has incurred a three-digit million-euro cost to
develop the model, there will be no fixed production costs
because it will be custom-made, one company source said.
Nonetheless, Audi views the project as a step change.
"It's beyond any question" that battery cars have become
more important to Audi," Chief Executive Rupert Stadler told
Reuters in January. "I'm very happy that (R&D boss) Ulrich
Hackenberg is stepping up the pace on electric cars."
