GENEVA, March 5 German premium carmaker BMW
is bracing for car markets in Europe to remain
volatile for at least another five years amid uncertainty over
government debt in the region, its chief executive said on
Tuesday.
"We believe that the underlying problem in Europe, which is
mainly about debt, will persist for at least five more years,"
CEO Norbert Reithofer said at the Geneva car show.
He added that the company would take a close look at Russia
as a possible production site and would decide on the matter in
the next few months.
He also said German carmakers would coordinate on Wednesday
on how to proceed in the controversy over coolants in vehicle
air-conditioning.
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Andreas Cremer; Writing by
Ludwig Burger)