By Costas Pitas
| GENEVA, March 2
GENEVA, March 2 Several UK-based carmakers are
benefiting from a drop in sterling fuelled by speculation
Britain could leave the European Union, but most still want it
to stay in the world's biggest trading bloc.
Executives from more than half a dozen automakers told
Reuters at the Geneva motor show they hoped Britons would vote
to remain in the EU in a referendum on June 23, concerned by the
potential disruption to trade relations of a decision to leave.
"In terms of freedom of movement of goods, services and
people .. our preferred option is that we stay within the EU,"
Rory Harvey, the chairman of General Motors-owned
Vauxhall, said in an interview.
Executives from Toyota and Nissan, which
runs Britain's biggest car plant, were also among those in
favour of the country remaining in the EU.
Nonetheless, many said they were enjoying a drop in the
value of sterling, which has seen it fall to a 30-year low
against the U.S. dollar, caused in part by the uncertainty over
the referendum outcome.
Britain's auto industry exports the bulk of the 1.6 million
cars it produces a year, and a weaker sterling makes those
vehicles cheaper for foreign buyers.
"It's good for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR)," its Chief Executive
Ralf Speth said of the weaker currency. "Quite clearly this
gives us a higher competitiveness all around the world so from
an operational point of view, this is very good."
JLR was Britain's biggest automaker last year, making one in
three of the vehicles produced in the country and exporting most
of its high-end cars to markets such as North America and China.
However, Speth was still one of 200 business leaders to sign
a public letter arguing Britain was better off in the EU.
Smaller manufacturers, such as sports car maker McLaren and
luxury automaker Aston Martin, said they were also benefiting
from the fall in sterling.
"I spoke to some of our U.S. dealers and it's a positive
position right now," said Mike Flewitt, chief executive of
McLaren, which sells about 50 percent of its top-end sports cars
in North America and the Middle East.
Brands that do not build in Britain, or import more than
their British plants manufacture, were concerned by the weaker
pound, however, and that it might fall further in the event of
Britain leaving the EU.
"Any strong exchange-rate effect will have an impact (on
profit margins)," said Maxime Picat, head of brand at Peugeot
, which imports all its cars into Britain.
McLaren and Aston Martin, which are less reliant on European
markets than most other UK-based carmakers, said they would not
take a stance on Britain's EU referendum, and Aston suggested
nor should others.
"It's not a matter for a German, or a Japanese or an
American to make an opinion on how a British guy or girl is
going to vote," said boss Andy Palmer.
(Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Andreas Cremer,
Agnieszka Flak and Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)