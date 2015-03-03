GENEVA, March 3 French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen may expand sales of its C4 Cactus compact SUV to China, a senior executive said on Tuesday, in a sign that a repositioning of the Citroen brand is bearing fruit.

The C4 Cactus began French deliveries last June and has been rolled out progressively to other European markets, notching up sales of more than 50,000 so far, Citroen brand chief Linda Jackson said.

"Sales are above expectations," Jackson said in an interview at the Geneva auto show. "It's also a new chapter for the Citroen brand."

Under the Peugeot group's Chief Executive Carlos Tavares, Citroen is attempting to forge a funky but frugal image while sister brand Peugeot challenges Volkswagen .

The repositioning is crucial to a turnaround plan that aims to return the French carmaker to sustained profitability after a brush with bankruptcy that led to a 3 billion euro ($3.4 billion) government-backed bailout last year.

Although selling in lower volumes than mainstream rivals such as the Peugeot 2008 mini-SUV, the C4 Cactus is going on sale this year in new markets including Turkey and North Africa. Launches are now being considered in China, Japan and Korea, Jackson said. ($1 = 0.8939 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by David Goodman)