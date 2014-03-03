BRIEF-Russia's Lenta says Q1 total sales up 17.2 pct y/y
April 20 Russian food retailer Lenta Ltd said on Thursday:
FRANKFURT, March 3 German tyre and car parts maker Continental said on Monday it aims to invest more than 1 billion euros ($1.38 billion) by 2016 under a new investment programme.
In the largest investment program in the history of the company, Continental said it would spend on plant construction and extension as well as high-tech testing and production capacities.
It said it would also look at acquisitions and franchise partners.
* Q1 net retail sales rose 26.4 percent year on year to 291.5 billion roubles ($5.16 billion).