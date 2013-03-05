GENEVA, March 5 The chief executive of Daimler
said the German luxury carmaker had taken several
steps to overcome its weakness in China after business in
February was "tough" in the world's largest car market.
"In China certainly we will have a very tough month, to some
extent because of the comparison to last year where there was no
Chinese New Year in February, but other than that we addressed
all main issues," CEO Dieter Zetsche told Reuters Insider TV.
Measures taken in China include leadership change,
overhauling its sales channels and launching new products, he
added.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)