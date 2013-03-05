GENEVA, March 5 The chief executive of Daimler said the German luxury carmaker had taken several steps to overcome its weakness in China after business in February was "tough" in the world's largest car market.

"In China certainly we will have a very tough month, to some extent because of the comparison to last year where there was no Chinese New Year in February, but other than that we addressed all main issues," CEO Dieter Zetsche told Reuters Insider TV.

Measures taken in China include leadership change, overhauling its sales channels and launching new products, he added. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)