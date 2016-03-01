FRANKFURT, March 1 Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche continues to see growth potential in Asia and Europe, adding Mercedes-Benz passenger cars achieved good growth in China in February.

"Growth levels in February will be very attractive," Zetsche said at a roundtable discussion at the Geneva car show on Tuesday.

Mercedes expects momentum in China to continue, Zetsche added.

Zetsche also said he saw significant growth potential in Europe.

Separately, Daimler said it would invest 500 million euros ($544 million) to expand manufacturing of battery packs

($1 = 0.9190 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)