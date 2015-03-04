GENEVA, March 4 The Polish operation of Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) will start
producing restyled versions of its Fiat 500 and Lancia Ypsilon
this year, two sources familiar with the matter said.
The move is expected to help boost sales of the ageing
models and make up for output that will be lost when the plant
in Tychy, southern Poland, stops producing the Ford Ka, which it
makes under an agreement with the U.S. carmaker.
"The restyling of the 500 and the Lancia Ypsilon will keep
production in Tychy stable when the collaboration with Ford
comes to an end as is foreseen by March or May next year," one
of the sources said.
Fiat declined to comment. A Ford spokesman said the company
had already said the current Ka made in Poland would go out of
production in the next couple of years.
"We can't be more specific at this point," the spokesman
said in an email.
Ford showed a Ka concept vehicle in December 2013 and said a
production version would be coming to Europe, but did not say
when.
The Tychy facility used to be FCA's best performing plant in
Europe, but was sidelined when the carmaker moved production of
the Fiat Panda to Italy in 2011 as it sought to appease
politicians eager to protect jobs. The move led to hundreds of
Tychy workers being laid off.
Today, the plant produces around 300,000 vehicles a year,
half its peak in 2009, including the popular Fiat 500.
Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne in 2007 chose the 500
hatchback to revive the flagging Fiat marque, selling more than
one million in the six years after the relaunch.
However, the model is nearly eight years old. Fiat has
introduced some cosmetic changes over the years but is keeping
the market waiting for a complete overhaul of the 500.
Marchionne is being equally tight-lipped about his plans for the
Polish plant.
He reiterates that Poland is "safe as an asset", although he
is giving priority to boosting output at underutilised plants in
Italy, meant to produce Maseratis, Alfa Romeos and Jeeps for
export as the company seeks to raise global sales volumes to 7
million vehicles by 2018.
A Fiat executive told unions at the plant late last year
that some "significant news" would be announced in 2015, but did
not give details. Suppliers expect Tychy will likely get a new
B-segment model that could go into production late next year.
"Fiat will not leave Tychy producing at 50 percent of
capacity for long," one of the sources said.
(1 euro = 0.7930 British pound)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; additional reporting by Bernie
Woodall in Detroit, editing by David Evans)