GENEVA, March 3 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)
could sell more than 10 percent of luxury unit Ferrari in a
planned initial public offering given high demand, with a view
to boosting liquidity in the shares, Chief Executive Sergio
Marchionne said on Tuesday.
"We need to decide what the right decision is. Selling 10
percent when demand is much higher is too little," Marchionne
said at the Geneva auto show.
He added that FCA could "technically" sell its entire stake
in Ferrari, although that was "very unlikely".
Marchionne added that Ferrari will sell "slightly more"
vehicles than last year and there is no plan to push for an
increase in annual sales to 10,000 vehicles at this stage.
The 62-year-old, who also serves as Ferrari's chairman, said
the company would always seek to sell "one less Ferrari than the
market wants" and would increase deliveries only in a way that
would not harm the brand's exclusivity.
He reiterated that Ferrari had the technical ability to
produce 10,000 vehicles a year, but this was hypothetical and
not a target.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stephen Jewkes)