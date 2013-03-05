GENEVA, March 5 Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday the company had a lot of options for a low-cost car brand.

"We're working on it," he said to journalists at the Geneva car show.

Marchionne said the company was still considering what sort of distribution network a low-cost car brand would use.

"The distribution system changes for a low-cost brand," he said.

He said that no decision had been made on where to build a low-cost brand should the company decide to go ahead with it.