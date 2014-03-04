GENEVA, March 4 Fiat Chrysler will
announce in May how it plans to boost capital to fund a roll-out
of its premium strategy meant to turn around its fortunes in
Europe, and a convertible bond remains an option, its chief
executive said on Tuesday.
Whichever option the company chooses, it will be implemented
in the last quarter of this year or early 2015.
Listing or selling parts of its luxury brands Ferrari and
Maserati would remain a future option on the table, but would
not be part of the May plan, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne
said at the Geneva auto show.
He added that its U.S. unit Chrysler would fund Jeep
projects around the world, seeking to calm worriers that the
company may not have sufficient financial resources to support
its strategy while its access to cash from Chrysler, of which it
took full control in January, remains constrained.