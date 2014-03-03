GENEVA, March 3 Car sales in Germany rose to
209,400 vehicles in February, a four percent rise from the
year-earlier period, leading German Industry Association VDA
said on Monday, striking an optimistic note about the prospect
of a sustainable sales rebound.
"We're convinced that the auto spring which traditionally
kicks off with the Geneva show will be much stronger and much
more lively than a year ago. The outlook has brightened up
sharply," said Matthias Wissmann, VDA auto industry president.
VDA stopped short of giving an definitive outlook for the
year, but said they expect a rise in sales of two percent to
11.7 million cars in Western Europe in 2014, if economic
conditions remain favourable.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz; Writing by
Edward Taylor; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)