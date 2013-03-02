* JLR exploring plans to build cars from scratch in India -
sources
* Currently assembles two models in country, to add Evoque
soon - source
* Emerging markets key to future growth for JLR, parent Tata
Motors
* New 9-speed Evoque, electric Defender on display at Geneva
Motor Show
By Henry Foy and Rhys Jones
MUMBAI/LONDON, March 2 Jaguar Land Rover (JLR)
is investigating the potential of manufacturing cars in India,
company sources said, as the British luxury carmaker looks to
build on its growth in emerging markets with the help of Indian
parent Tata Motors.
JLR, which has ridden a wave of surging demand
in China and other emerging markets to post record profits over
the past year, is "actively exploring the possibility" of
building cars from scratch in India, said one company source.
"The idea is being looked into, with the (Jaguar) XF and
(Land Rover) Freelander the obvious candidates," said another
source with knowledge of the matter.
The British brands, which already assemble two models in
India using parts and engines shipped from factories in the UK,
will also begin assembling its popular Range Rover Evoque in the
country soon, the first source said without providing details.
Building cars in India, which has developed into an emerging
market export hub for many global carmakers, would allow JLR to
skirt high import taxes on luxury cars, which the country's
finance minister proposed raising to 100 percent from 75 percent
in his budget speech last week.
"Jaguar Land Rover has ambitious plans to expand its
manufacturing footprint and increase production in markets
outside Britain," Del Sehmar, a Mumbai-based spokesman for the
company, told Reuters. "We continue to examine options to expand
our range of locally assembled products," he said, referring to
India.
JLR will exhibit a new 9-speed automatic Evoque and an
electric-powered version of its Land Rover Defender at the
Geneva Motor Show next week.
INVESTMENT DRIVE
Bought by Tata for $2.3 billion from Ford in 2008, JLR
has defied those sceptical of its future under Indian ownership
to roar back into profit over the past three years as the main
growth driver for its now-struggling parent.
Continued growth in emerging markets such as India and
China, which accounted for 22.3 percent of its sales in the
December quarter, is key for JLR as it embarks on an expensive
overhaul of its production and product clout.
The carmaker is investing $1.7 billion with local partner Chery
Automobile Co in a factory in China.
JLR lags rivals BMW AG, Volkswagen AG's
Audi and Daimler AG's
Mercedes-Benz in assembling cars in India, where the luxury
market is expected to swell by around six times by 2020 to
300,000 cars a year, according to business consultancy Frost &
Sullivan.
JLR, with sleek saloons favoured by British prime ministers
and luxury SUVs born of desert and jungle combat, has factories
working around the clock in England to meet demand, bucking the
trend of sluggish demand for European automakers.
The company has repeatedly stressed that its overseas
ambitions will not lead to job losses in Britain. JLR employed
close to 24,000 people at the end of March last year.
Earlier this year JLR started the assembly of the 2.2-litre
diesel version of the Jaguar XF saloon at a plant in Pune, west
India, tucked away in a corner of a sprawling production site
where Tata builds its heavy duty trucks and hatchbacks.
Screwed together using engines and components shipped from
JLR's Castle Bromwich plant in Birmingham, central England, the
company has also been assembling its Land Rover Freelander 2 in
Pune since May 2011.
The XF and the Freelander 2 are JLR's best-selling models in
India, where it sold 2,288 cars in the year to March 2012, up
157 percent from the previous year.
The carmaker, which warned in January of negative free cash
flow next year as it invests in production facilities, is also
exploring the feasibility of a factory in Saudi Arabia. After
the signing of a deal with JLR in December, the Saudi commerce
and industry ministry said the $1.2 billion plant would start
making vehicles by 2017.
"At the moment, we've signed a letter of intent to do a
study," Kenneth Gregor, JLR chief financial officer, said last
month. "That is and remains a study."
(Editing by Ian Geoghegan)