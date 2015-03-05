(Repeats to add pictures tag; no change to text)
By Laurence Frost
GENEVA, March 5 As car industry leaders gathered
in Geneva this week to fret about how to cram more software and
electronics into their vehicles, one man stood out.
Group Lotus boss Jean-Marc Gales is not
preoccupied by the future of self-driving cars, since his
customers have no intention of giving up the wheel - and because
the loss-making British sports car maker's survival is a more
imminent concern.
While defiantly analogue models like its newly upgraded
Evora flagship may eventually get more digital controls, Gales
said in an interview, the priority is a return to Lotus's lean
essentials - which means removing unnecessary gadgets.
"We had an electronically opening glove box, which in a
sports car is worse than useless," he said at the Geneva auto
show, barely 10 months after joining Lotus as chief executive.
"I don't know who put that in, but I took it out."
Other industry forces are harder to resist. The next all-new
Lotus vehicle is likely to be a crossover SUV, Gales said.
Now owned by Malaysia's Proton, a division of conglomerate
DRB-HICOM, Lotus won renown for its aluminium chassis technology
combining stiffness with low weight. It also developed the VH
architecture used by a generation of Aston Martins.
The carmaker, which lost 71 million pounds ($108 million)
last fiscal year, may already be turning a corner under Gales,
whose former roles include Volkswagen marketing
chief and second-in-command at France's Peugeot.
A sales network expansion has put Lotus on course for 2,000
deliveries in the current year ending March 31, Gales said, a 62
percent increase on the previous year but well short of a 3,500
goal for 2016-17, when it aims to return to profit.
Priced at 72,000 pounds, the Evora 400 - denoting the
increased horsepower - and a coming roadster variant are key to
any comeback in the U.S., where sales have dwindled to 250 cars.
Engineers changed some parts and dropped others to pare 22
kilograms from the Evora while adding a bigger supercharger - a
"power up, weight down" approach Gales plans to repeat on the
Exige and entry-level Elise, starting at 34,000 pounds.
The model revamps will also cut both input costs and
manufacturing time by about 10 percent, he said.
The board may decide this year to invest in a new four-door
model, most likely an SUV, Gales said. Echoing Aston Martin,
VW's Bentley and other luxury brands that are cautiously edging
into fast-selling premium crossovers, he vowed that Lotus would
"reinvent the category" rather than simply join it.
"We'd do an SUV that is very light, very fast on the track
and has outstanding handling," he said. "I'm a bit torn between
an SUV and a four-door sports car - but in the end I can see
that the SUV has the bigger market."
($1 = 0.6567 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle)