GENEVA, March 7 The managing director of British
car brand Vauxhall, which is being bought by Peugeot
from General Motors, said on Tuesday the firm's British
production sites were key to the brand's heritage and sales.
"A key part of the brand heritage is that there is UK
manufacturing," Rory Harvey told reporters at the Geneva auto
show.
Peugeot-maker PSA has agreed to buy GM's European division,
known as Vauxhall in Britain and Opel on the continent,
prompting concerns about the future of the British brand's car
and van plants.
Asked about whether the extra cost of importing more
expensive euro-denominated parts had outweighed the benefits of
cheaper exports since a Brexit-induced fall in the pound, Harvey
said the net effect was negative.
