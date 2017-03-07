Australian gold output slumps 8 pct in Q1 due to cyclone, rain
SYDNEY, May 28 Heavy rains and a cyclone led to an 8 percent, or six-tonne drop in Australian gold production in the first quarter, a survey released on Sunday showed.
GENEVA, March 7 French carmaker PSA has chosen LG and Chinese company CATL as its partners in the future manufacture of hybrid and electric vehicles, a PSA executive told Reuters at the Geneva auto show.
PSA's Gilles Le Borgne said LG would provide the battery for the future DS7 Crossback hybrid model due to come out in 2019, while CATL would also be involved in the production.
Earlier this week, PSA struck a deal to buy Opel from General Motors, creating a new European car company to challenge market leader Volkswagen. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Mark Potter)
SYDNEY, May 28 Heavy rains and a cyclone led to an 8 percent, or six-tonne drop in Australian gold production in the first quarter, a survey released on Sunday showed.
BEIJING, May 27 China needs to shift away from over-reliance on heavy industries, large-scale and careless expansion, and the depletion of the country's natural resources, President Xi Jinping said on Saturday, according to state media.