GENEVA, March 5 Chinese-Israeli carmaker Qoros
announced its entry into Europe on Tuesday, the latest attempt
by a Chinese manufacturer to gain a foothold in the region's
highly competitive market.
Qoros, a joint venture between Chinese automaker Chery
Automobile Co. and Israel Corporation, an
industrial conglomerate controlled by Idan Ofer, the country's
richest man, launched its 3 Sedan at the Geneva Motor Show on
Tuesday.
Other Chinese carmakers that have attempted to crack Europe
include Geely, which found its foray into the heavily brand-
conscious market hit by safety and quality concerns.
Qoros' 3 Sedan will be manufactured in China, and is set to
go on sale in that country and Eastern Europe this year, with a
price below 20,000 euros ($26,000), vice president Volker
Steinwascher told reporters.
($1 = 0.7687 euros)
(Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Erica Billingham)