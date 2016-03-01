* Carmaker looks for CEO to replace Bo Andersson - sources
* Andersson could be replaced as early as April - sources
* Lada maker posted record loss, needs more capital
* Renault slashed value of its stake by 70 percent
By Gleb Stolyarov and Gilles Guillaume
MOSCOW/GENEVA, March 1 The owners of Russian
carmaker Avtovaz are searching for a new chief
executive to replace Bo Andersson, sources told Reuters, weeks
after the Lada maker reported a record loss that led to major
investor Renault slashing the value of its stake.
The pressure on Andersson intensified last month when
Renault, majority-owner with alliance partner Nissan
, wrote down the value of its investment in the firm by
70 percent. Avtovaz also said it would need more cash from
shareholders to survive.
Russian state-owned conglomerate Rostec, which owns a third
of Avtovaz, had also recently castigated the CEO for his
handling of thousands of job cuts at a time when Russia's
economy is sliding into a second year of recession.
Andersson, a 60-year-old Swedish former army major, could be
replaced before his contract expires in December, perhaps as
soon as the next board meeting in April, according to the two
sources close to the company.
"They are searching for a replacement but haven't found one
yet," one source said. "It's possible they will let him work
until the end of his contract."
Avtovaz declined to comment.
The carmaker's finances have been hammered by a prolonged
decline in the Russian car market, which has fallen victim to an
economic crisis fuelled by lower oil prices and Western
sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis.
But despite foreign involvement and a history of problems,
Avtovaz has long been regarded by the Kremlin as a symbol of
Russian corporate pride which cannot be allowed to go under.
Renault-Nissan owns a combined 67 percent of the holding
company that controls Avtovaz. Rostec owns the remaining 33
percent.
Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn failed to give assurances
about Andersson's future on Tuesday.
"The rumours are going to continue until (a) board decision
to turn the page, which is normal at a certain point in time,"
he said at the Geneva auto show. "Management teams come and go."
STAKE VALUE SLASHED
Under Andersson, a General Motors veteran, Avtovaz
has cut its workforce and other fixed costs and made headway in
cleaning up a supplier network once rife with corruption and
inefficiency.
But media speculation over his future has been rife since
Renault announced a 225 million euro ($245 million) writedown on
its 37 percent stake last month.
Renault paid $1 billion for an initial 25 percent of Avtovaz
in 2008, betting on a Russian auto market that many then
expected to eclipse Germany's within a few years. Six years
later, Renault-Nissan invested another $740 million to take
control, according to deal terms announced in late 2012.
Last month's writedown saw Renault slash the value of its 37
percent stake to just 96 million euros.
It came as Avtovaz reported a net loss of 73.85 billion
roubles ($999.3 million) for 2015, almost triple the loss it
recorded in 2014, and issued a plea for cash to shareholders
including Renault.
Andersson has also felt the ire of Rostec CEO Sergei
Chemezov, who criticised him late last year over the cutting of
almost 20,000 jobs since 2014, saying workers were being "kicked
out on the street".
Rostec declined to comment.
In Geneva, Renault-Nissan boss Ghosn underlined that
Andersson's possible replacement should not be seen as a
reflection of the carmaker's financial performance.
"It's a tough job and nobody wants to do it for ever," he
said. "There's a certain point in time when your mission is
finished and someone has to take (over)."
($1 = 0.9204 euros; $1 = 73.9004 roubles)
