GENEVA, March 3 Europe's carmakers are
benefiting from robust demand for passenger cars in most of
Europe although the slumping Russian market continues to cast a
shadow, making forecasts increasingly difficult, the Chief
Executives of Opel and Volkswagen said.
The Russian market, once the third largest for General
Motors in Europe, is massively down and GM will idle its plant
in St. Petersburg for eight weeks starting in late March,
Karl-Thomas Neumann, General Motors, President Europe
said at an evening event on Monday.
"We had to take out shifts in our St. Petersburg factory and
we will even close it ... starting in March and into May,"
Neumann said at an event in the Swiss lakeside city of Geneva.
GM has already cut production at its Russian plant down to
one shift from two back in September, as Opel and Chevrolet
sales were hit by a plunge in Russian demand and the weaker
Russian currency.
"Vauxhall and Opel are experiencing growth in the European
market. Are we expecting a lot of support in the market this
year and next year, unfortunately the answer is no," Neumann
said at an event hosted by the Vauxhall brand.
"We don't think the situation will fundamentally change.
Even though there are markets which are growing, there are other
markets which are hugely disappointing, foremost obviously the
Russian market," Neumann said.
Industry forecasting group IHS Automotive said Russian
light-vehicle sales fell 24.4 percent in January, to 115,390.
Sales for the full year are set to decline by 27.4 percent in
2015, to 1.81 million.
The devaluation of the rouble has put a damper on sales, as
Russia's currency lost around half its value against the U.S.
dollar in the past year.
The market collapse was less pronounced in December when
savvy customers used the Russian government's scrappage scheme
to buy outgoing 2014 models cheaply before price increases were
applied to 2015 models. Car sales in Russia fell 10 percent in
2014.
Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said that he
was optimistic about the prospects for growth in Western Europe,
but that the situation in Russia made forecasting as a whole
difficult.
"Why don't you ask Mr. Putin how things will develop,"
Winterkorn quipped, in a remark referring to Russian President
Vladimir Putin.
