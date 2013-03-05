March 5 The prospects for Europe's ailing car market have got worse in recent months and demand is likely to remain shaky for at least five years as governments push through austerity measures to cut their debts, industry leaders warned at the Geneva car show on Tuesday.

Click on the links below for latest reports from the show and related stories.

LATEST STORIES > Carmakers fear European recovery could take years > European carmakers go big on high-riding minis > Hyper-hybrid LaFerrari could redefine green cars > Renault CEO says favours diesel replacement scheme > Fiat says weaker yen will impact European sales > Fiat CEO says euro referendum would not help Italy > Ford to import EcoSport crossover, key to margins > Ferrari to sell new supercar for 1 mln euros > Alfa Romeo to sell new 2-seater in Europe in Sept > Fiat CEO says has had talks on Chrysler financing > Fisker sees Karma restart in couple of months > Daimler CEO says view of Europe has dimmed > Fiat says has lots of options for low-cost brand > Fiat confirms Italy investment despite uncertainty > Chinese-Israeli car maker launches model in Europe > Fiat confirms targets, sees no European recovery > Daimler CEO says Feb was very tough in China > BMW sees Europe shaky for at least 5 yrs > PSA reiterates market forecast despite tough start > Europe seen at low end of Ford's sales forecast > BMW targets fresh vehicle sales record in 2013

EARLIER STORIES > German new car sales plunge 10 percent > Jaguar to lift investment at UK engine plant > Audi CEO syas Feb sales "clearly lower" than Jan > Toyota sees profit in European business > Renault, French unions close to labour deal > Jaguar Land Rover studying full India production > Britain's Rolls, Bentley fight luxury battle > U.S. Feb auto sales rise > Magna lifts outlook, dividend

ANALYSIS > Daimler CEO unveils his last-chance saloon > Alfa Romeo reboot marks tough road for Fiat

FACTBOXES > February US auto sales 15.38 mln annualized rate

GRAPHICS > 2012 EU new car registrations (ACEA) interactive:

> Jan 2013 EU new car registration (ACEA):

> European new car registrations historical country comparison (ACEA):

> Auto manufacturer's capitalisation:> U.S. auto sales:

REUTERS INSIDER > Daimler boss Zetsche running low on gas