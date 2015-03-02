(Adds details, quotes)

By Agnieszka Flak

GENEVA, March 2 Toyota Motor Corp expects to grow sales in western and central Europe by up to 2.5 percent this year but remains cautious on the part of the region which includes crisis-hit Russia, the head of its European operations said on Monday.

Didier Leroy said in eastern Europe, which for Toyota includes Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and the Caucasus, the carmaker expects to maintain market share and profitability this year.

"The economic outlook in Russia is quite bleak," Leroy said at the Geneva auto show, adding he expected the Russian car market to drop around 28 percent this year.

Leroy declined to give a specific sales target for Europe, adding he would only grow volumes if he can do so sustainably.

Toyota's sales in Europe grew 4.8 percent to around 888,000 cars last year. The auto group counts 56 countries, including Israel and Turkey, as part of its European market.

Since 2010, Leroy has spearheaded a restructuring of Toyota's European business while the automaker faced a safety crisis in the United States and production halts after the 2011 tsunami in Japan. He said it was possible to produce cost-effectively across Europe, adding Toyota planned to boost local production in the region to 75 percent of the cars sold there over three years.

Toyota has been gradually growing its market share in Europe, which stood at 4.8 percent last year, buoyed by new models and the popularity of hybrids, which now make up more than 20 percent of its European sales.

The carmaker's next challenge is its push into fuel cell vehicles (FCVs), which run on electricity generated from cells that combine hydrogen with oxygen. Toyota hopes it can popularise the technology as it did with the Prius, which it launched in 1997 to become the world's top-selling hybrid car.

Toyota will start selling its new FCV, the Mirai, in Europe in September, at first only in Germany, the United Kingdom and Denmark, where the necessary infrastructure is available.

European FCV sales are seen at 50-100 this and next year, while global sales are expected to increase to 3,000 by 2017.

Future FCV rollout will be dictated by the availability of the necessary infrastructure and the challenge to make it more affordable, Leroy said, adding that fuel cells will likely remain a niche segment until 2020-25.

Toyota has decided to share its patents concerning fuel cell technology for free, hoping this will speed up the development of the infrastructure. Various energy firms have shown interest in the patents, executives said, without giving details. (Editing by Robin Pomeroy)