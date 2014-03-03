GENEVA, March 3 Toyota Motor Corp expects to sell more than 865,000 units in Europe this year, up from 847,530 in 2013, a senior executive said on Monday.

Didier Leroy, the head of Toyota's European operations, also said the company targeted sales in the region of 1 million by 2015, but he will not push to reach that target if it cannot be done profitably.

Leroy also said he expected to boost its operating profit in the region in the financial year to the end of March.

The recovery of the European auto market is expected to continue in 2014, but at a very slow pace, he added.

The Japanese carmaker counts 56 countries, including Israel and Russia, as part of its European market. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stephen Jewkes)