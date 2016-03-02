GENEVA, March 2 Volkswagen luxury
division Bentley is considering an increase in production of its
Bentayga sport-utility vehicle (SUV), the world's most expensive
SUV, Chief Executive Wolfgang Duerheimer said.
Bentley in December raised its production capacity for the
Bentayga, which costs around 200,000 euros ($217,100) to 5,500
models this year from 3,600 but has pre-orders from 10,000
people, Duerheimer said in an interview on Wednesday.
"We are evaluating whether we can do a little bit more" next
year, Duerheimer said at the Geneva auto show.
Operations at Bentley's factory in Crewe, England, are "full
steam ahead", he said.
Suppliers are still geared towards the original target of
3,600 models, so changes there and more shifts at the plant
would be needed to enable Bentley to raise output, the CEO said.
"This is a step-by-step process but it's a nice problem to
have," Duerheimer said, adding the British carmaker aims to keep
the waiting list which currently stands at one year as short as
possible.
Deliveries of cars priced between 125,000 euros and 250,000
euros could jump almost a fifth to more than 111,000 vehicles by
2020 from 93,554 last year as wealth in the United States and
China keeps growing, according to research firm IHS Automotive.
($1 = 0.9212 euros)
