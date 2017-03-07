BRIEF-Phosphagenics updates on arbitration with Mylan Laboratories
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
BERLIN, March 7 Volkswagen's core autos division will improve profitability and gain market share this year after posting stable financial results in 2016 thanks to cost cuts, brand chief executive Herbert Diess said on Monday.
"Our work is paying off. We have put ourselves into an excellent position for 2017," Diess said during a press conference at the Geneva auto show.
VW's mass-market brand is undergoing heavy restructuring with thousands of job cuts planned via natural attrition in coming years.
VW is due to publish detailed results for its twelve brands on March 14. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
* Unit PT. Hok tong increased its investment in PT. Rubber Hock Lie through subscription of 1.6 million new shares in share capital of Hock Lie