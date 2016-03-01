Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
GENEVA Volkswagen Group's (VOWG_p.DE) vehicle sales probably increased again in February after the single-digit percent rate of growth in January, Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said on Monday.
"We had a very good start to the year. That is shown in the sales figures for January and for February," Mueller told reporters at a VW reception at the Geneva auto show.
Group sales figures for February are expected to be released in the second week of March.
Earlier this month VW said sales across the 12-brand group in January were up 3.7 percent at 847,800 vehicles, which compared with a 5.2 percent drop in December sales.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
WASHINGTON/SEOUL U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million vehicles by Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp over engine defects, according to filings published Saturday.