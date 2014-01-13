DETROIT Jan 13 General Motors Co on
Monday swept the coveted awards handed out each year at the
start of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit,
claiming the top prize in both the car and truck categories.
The company's redesigned Chevrolet Corvette Stingray was
named 2014 North American car of the year by a jury of
automotive writers, while its redesigned full-size Chevrolet
Silverado pickup was named 2014 North American truck/utility of
the year.
It was the first time in GM's history that it won both
awards in the same year.
The milestone came just days before GM is scheduled to make
history in another way: On Wednesday, Mary Barra, head of the
U.S. $15 billion global product development group, Will replace
Dan Akerson as CEO, becoming the first-ever female chief of a
global automaker.
The recognition of the Silverado also comes at a good time
for GM. Last week, the company said it was recalling about
370,000 pickups, including some of the redesigned Silverados, to
reprogram software that could cause parts of the exhaust to
overheat and lead to fire.
GM said eight fires had been caused by the problem, but
there were no injuries. The company said all of the fires had
occurred in very cold places, and it urged customers to avoid
leaving trucks idling unattended.
Finalists for car of the year included the Cadillac CTS and
the Mazda3.
Truck/utility of the year finalists included the Acura MDX
and the Jeep Cherokee.