DETROIT Jan 12 Mary Barra, the next CEO of
General Motors Co, sent a powerful message to colleagues
last year when she challenged about 250 designers and engineers
at GM's Vehicle Engineering Center - to a paper sailboat race.
"She wanted them to have fun at a highly stressful time, but
also encourage teamwork and collaboration ... to show that's how
we run our business on a global basis," said John Calabrese,
GM's vice president of global engineering.
Patterned after an April event that Barra and team members
staged with third graders at Detroit's Bates Academy, the
internal "skimmer" competition brought together teams of
executives vying for such awards as fastest boat, most creative
design, best logo and most over-budget.
In deceptively simple fashion, the sailboat race addressed
perhaps the biggest concern to Wall Street analysts and
investors and the major challenge facing the 52-year-old
electrical engineer and Stanford MBA: How to continue breaking
down silos and walls within the U.S. automaker's historically
dysfunctional and disconnected corporate culture and remake GM
into a more collaborative and customer-centric enterprise.
When she takes the reins from Dan Akerson on Wednesday,
Barra, a Detroit-area native and GM "lifer" who started as an
18-year-old intern in 1980, also will be expected to tackle some
unfinished business. Among her tasks: Overhauling GM's global
brands, reviving and returning to profitability the company's
battered European operations, and fattening up profit margins,
which lag those of major competitors.
'BLANK SLATE'
Barra's promotion has drawn mixed reviews outside Detroit,
where she is little-known. Even Wall Street has expressed some
skepticism.
"Her reputation is (as) a bit of a lightweight," said an
investment banker who has worked with GM. "She has not
distinguished herself in any heavy-duty operating role. She's
sort of a blank slate."
That is not the case at GM, where Barra's father, Ray
Makela, was a diemaker at Pontiac for 39 years and where she
trained on the factory floor while earning a degree at General
Motors Institute in Flint, Michigan. Barra's career started to
pick up speed after she won a GM fellowship to the Stanford
University MBA program, from which she graduated in 1990.
Positioned on the management fast track at a relatively
early age and mentored by a number of top executives - virtually
all men - Barra was given increasingly greater responsibility as
she knocked off one task after another. Most recently she has
helped spearhead GM's ongoing globalization efforts, focusing
the past three years on reducing cost, complexity and waste in
the automaker's sprawling product development and manufacturing
operations.
To date, she has been only partly successful in increasing
the number of parts shared by GM vehicles around the world. The
company still trails U.S. rival Ford Motor Co and European
giant Volkswagen AG in moving its products to common
platforms.
STEPPING STONES
GM under Barra is aiming to shift more vehicles to a handful
of core platforms that will offer a greater degree of
flexibility and parts interchangeability, thus reducing
engineering and production costs. But that shift appears to be
at least several years from completion.
Barra has demonstrated her technical and financial chops in
a variety of key jobs over the past 15 years.
Following a three-year stint as an executive assistant to
then-Chairman Jack Smith and Vice Chairman Harry Pearce, she was
tapped in 1999 to head internal communications, a role in which
she helped GM repair relations with the United Auto Workers
after a crippling strike in Michigan.
She then spent two years as an executive director in GM's
North American vehicle operations before being assigned in 2003
to oversee the launch of the Cadillac DTS and Buick LeSabre as
manager of the Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant.
Her knack for team-building still resonates a decade later
with George McGregor, president of UAW Local 22 at the plant.
McGregor described Barra as "a people person, great to work
with."
One criticism of Barra, according to a former GM executive
who worked with her, is that "she was never in a job long enough
to have much of an impact." Several of the people interviewed
for this story asked not to be named because they still do
business with GM.
The record - and the recollections of more than a dozen
current and former colleagues - tells a different story.
Although she has not run a GM operating unit - a traditional
stepping stone to the corner office - Barra in the past 10 years
has headed three critical areas: Manufacturing engineering,
human resources and, most recently, product development. She has
made significant contributions in each job.
As executive director, then vice president, of manufacturing
engineering from 2004 to 2009, Barra worked with a team of top
executives to overhaul and streamline GM's tangled production
plants and processes around the world and better integrate them
with product development, according to Gary Cowger, former group
vice president of global manufacturing and labor relations. As a
result, GM has been able to trim development costs and move
products to market quicker.
Then-CEO Fritz Henderson shifted Barra in mid-2009 to head
human resources as the corporation was undergoing a painful
bankruptcy and tumultuous restructuring as part of a $49.5
billion U.S. government rescue.
Barra revamped and simplified the company's convoluted HR
policies and procedures and loosened the dress code, encouraging
employees to dress "appropriately," colleagues said. She also
helped new CEO Ed Whitacre, the former AT&T Inc chairman
who replaced Henderson in late 2009, to thin GM's swollen
management ranks and shuffle jobs and personnel.
"She and I spent a lot of time together trying to reorganize
GM," said Whitacre. "She's steady in the boat."
WINNING HEARTS
Barra may have had the greatest impact - and encountered the
most internal resistance - as head of GM's $15 billion global
product development group since early 2011.
Her contribution was not only to continue the global
platform consolidation, but, as she did at HR, to streamline and
simplify the way things got done. She managed some "significant
business pruning," according to Jim Queen, former group vice
president of global engineering. This included reducing the
number of managers on each vehicle development team.
Barra also revamped the product development process,
breaking down each platform into modules and subsystems that
could be more easily shared from region to region, according to
a longtime Detroit-based auto consultant who has worked with GM.
"These are not minor changes," the consultant said. "There
was strong resistance from the different regions to do that
(but) it has happened pretty fast and relatively smoothly, with
a team that is now definitely more consistent and more united
than before."
Her more than three decades of experience at GM and deep
knowledge of the GM system set Barra apart from Akerson and
Whitacre, the two most recent CEOs, while her extensive
technical background is radically different from Henderson and
Rick Wagoner, the two GM finance veterans who held the job prior
to Whitacre.
Her hands-on management style, emphasis on teamwork and
ability to express compassion are distinguishing hallmarks.
Two GM colleagues described regular meetings that Barra has
held for smaller groups of employees, some to explain technical
issues or discuss profit targets, others to map product and
process changes that could have a broad strategic impact on the
company and its financial health.
Barra's warmth and her collaborative approach to problem
solving have won her many admirers inside GM, said another
colleague: "She engenders loyalty through example and kindness."
"She rarely is the one who speaks first," said a source who
has worked with Barra. "She makes sure everyone is heard" and
when the time comes, she speaks - and makes a decision.
She will need that confidence and support to continue
attacking the inefficiencies, bloated bureaucracy and cultural
issues that nearly strangled the old GM.
Her selection as GM's next CEO could be "the most important
decision that Dan Akerson has made," said analyst and longtime
GM-watcher Maryann Keller. "But you won't know until she
actually gets the job and appoints the people that she wants
around her to help her finish a job that's only partly done."