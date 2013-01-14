DETROIT Jan 14 General Motors Co will
add 400 dealers in China this year as it looks to keep growing
faster than China's overall automotive industry which is
expected to grow by 8 percent this year, the automaker's top
executive in that country said on Monday.
GM will push its total auto dealerships in China across all
its brands to 4,200 locations this year from 3,800 at the end of
2012, Bob Socia, GM China president, told reporters at the
Detroit auto show. The brands sold by GM and its joint ventures
in China include Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac, Opel, Baojun and
Wuling.
Sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in China
should grow 5 to 8 percent this year, hitting 21 million
vehicles in 2013, Socia said. That would be up from 19.4 million
in 2012. He also said the Chinese auto market could hit 30
million vehicles by 2020.
Socia said GM wants to grow faster than the market this
year, and exports by GM and its joint venture partners should
hit 100,000 or more vehicles this year, up from 77,000 last year
and 3,000 in 2009.
GM and its Chinese joint ventures sold almost 2.84 million
cars and trucks last year, up 11.3 percent from 2011.
Of its dealer expansion in China, Socia said GM's Cadillac
brand will add 40 dealers this year, while the Baojun brand
started by the joint venture with SAIC Motor will
boost its total by 50. Cadillac and Baojun ended 2012 with 160
and 300 locations, respectively.