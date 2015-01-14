(Adds worldwide sales figures for 2014, closing share price)
By Ben Klayman
DETROIT Jan 14 General Motors Co on
Wednesday forecast its 2015 operating profit will increase from
last year due mostly to growth in its two largest auto markets,
China and the United States.
As it moves past a year marred by massive recalls from a
defective ignition switch linked to at least 45 deaths, GM said
modest growth in global vehicle sales this year would help the
largest U.S. automaker post improved results in all of its
regions. It provided no specific figures.
GM also said it remained on track for 2016 targets,
including 10 percent profit margins in North America and a
return to profitability in Europe.
Last year, Mary Barra's first as chief executive of the
Detroit company, GM dealt with the recall of 2.6 million cars
due to the faulty switch that led to numerous probes and
lawsuits, as well as an overall increase in total recalls from
other problems.
Barra called 2014 "a pivotal year" that GM wants to build on
in 2015.
GM also affirmed its plan to achieve profit margins of 9 to
10 percent by early next decade, compared with a consolidated
margin of 6.4 percent in last year's third quarter, excluding
the impact of recalls. GM plans to boost its capital spending
plans this year by 20 percent to about $9 billion. More than
one-quarter of the vehicles GM sells next year will come from
new and refreshed designs, rising to almost half in 2019.
GM sees global industry sales rising about 3 percent to 89
million vehicles this year, but heightened competition will
allow only moderate increases in its vehicle pricing.
GM said Wednesday its worldwide vehicle sales rose 2 percent
in 2014 to 9.9 million cars and light trucks, beating the
company's previous record set in 2013.
Chief Financial Officer Chuck Stevens said GM will not have
to add to the $2.7 billion in charges from recalls through the
first nine months of last year plus the $400 million to $600
million to establish a compensation fund related to the bad
switch. He did not say whether any recall-related charges would
be taken in the fourth quarter. Results will be announced on
Feb. 4.
In its core U.S. market, GM sees flat market share, flat to
slightly lower vehicle pricing and higher profit margins. It
sees improved profit and market share in China even as the
growth in that market slows and GM's vehicle pricing declines.
GM still expects its European operations to return to
profitability in 2016 for the first time since 1999 as well as
increased market share and improved pricing on its vehicles in
the region this year.
GM shares ended 2.7 percent lower at $34.30 on Wednesday,
amid a broad selloff by investors worried about weak economic
growth.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Matthew Lewis)