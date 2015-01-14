DETROIT Jan 14 Internet company Google Inc
has begun discussions with most of the world's top
automakers and has assembled a team of traditional and
nontraditional suppliers to speed up efforts to bring
self-driving cars to market by 2020, a top Google executive said
on Wednesday.
"We'd be remiss not to talk to ... the biggest auto
manufacturers. They've got a lot to offer," Chris Urmson,
director of Google's self-driving car project, said in an
interview before speaking at an industry conference.
Those manufacturers, he said, include General Motors Co
, Ford Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp, Daimler
AG and Volkswagen AG.
"For us to jump in and say that we can do this better,
that's arrogant," Urmson said. Google has not determined whether
it will build its own self-driving vehicles or function more as
a provider of systems and software to established vehicle
manufacturers.
Google's self-driving prototype cars, he said, were built in
Detroit by engineering and specialty manufacturing company
Roush.
Urmson's expectation that the first fully autonomous
vehicles will be production-ready within five years mirrors the
view expressed a day earlier by another Silicon Valley
entrepreneur, Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla Motors Inc
.
Musk, who spoke Tuesday at the Automotive News World
Congress conference, said he expects the lack of clear federal
regulations covering self-driving cars could delay their
introduction until 2022 or 2023.
Urmson, however, said his Google colleagues "don't see any
particular regulatory hurdles."
Google has been briefing the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration, the chief U.S. auto regulator, "from early on in
our program," Urmson said. "The worst thing we could do is
surprise them."
Urmson said Google is developing and refining self-driving
systems and components with such auto parts suppliers as
Continental AG, Robert Bosch, ZF
and LG Electronics. Google's prototype cars use
microprocessors made by Nvidia Corp, a Silicon Valley
chipmaker that also supplies Mercedes-Benz and other automakers.
Google shortly will begin deploying a test fleet of fully
functioning prototypes of its pod-like self-driving car, which
dispenses with such familiar automotive parts as steering wheel,
brakes and accelerator pedal. While each of the Google
prototypes will have a "test driver" on board, the cars have no
provision for human intervention in steering or braking.
Urmson suggested the no-frills look of the Google prototypes
- a far cry from the opulent appearance of the self-driving F015
concept vehicle unveiled last week by Mercedes - does not
necessarily reflect the final design for production.
He described the Google prototype as "a practical, near-term
testing platform" that will evolve over time.
"Airliners today don't look like the Wright brothers' flyer"
of 100 years ago, he said. "If you looked at carriages back
before we had cars, they looked quite different than cars
today."
Urmson said self-driving cars represent a "transformative"
moment in the evolution of transportation, an opportunity to
extend motoring to blind, elderly and disabled persons who
otherwise could not drive.
"You're really changing the relationship you have with
transportation. You're changing what it means to get around."
Regarding Google's desire to partner with traditional
automakers and suppliers, Urmson decried as "baloney" the notion
of Silicon Valley as a hotbed of innovation compared with "old
stodgy" Detroit.
Automakers, he said, are "doing something incredibly
complicated."
"You look at a car ... and people forget just how much magic
there is in that thing."
(Reporting by Paul Lienert and Joe White in Detroit; editing by
Matthew Lewis)