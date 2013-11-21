(Adds comments by Honda executive, industry background)
By Nichola Groom
LOS ANGELES Nov 21 Honda Motor Co Ltd's
Accord was named Green Car of the Year on Thursday, the
editor of the Green Car Journal announced at the L.A. Auto Show.
The Accord won in large part because it offers high fuel
economy ratings for gasoline, gasoline-battery hybrid and
plug-in hybrid versions of the venerable sedan, said Ron Cogan,
editor of the Green Car Journal.
"This year's winner offers something for everyone," he said.
The Accord beat out four other finalists: the Audi A6 TDI,
the BMW 328d, the Mazda Motor Co Mazda3 and
the Toyota Motor Corp Corolla. Audi is a luxury brand
of parent Volkswagen AG.
It was the second year in a row that the winner was a
top-selling sedan that offered U.S. consumers gasoline,
gasoline-battery hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions.
Last year's winner of the prestigious award was Ford Motor
Co's Fusion midsize sedan.
Mike Accavitti, head of automotive operations for American
Honda, said the award is an obvious selling point for the
Accord.
The Accord is the best-selling of the five finalists.
Through October of this year, Accord sales were up 11 percent at
307,000 in the U.S. market, making it the second-best selling
sedan behind the Toyota Camry.
"We're moving in the right direction, right?" Accavitti said
to reporters after accepting the award.
The Accord gasoline and hybrid versions are made at the
company's plant in Marysville, Ohio, and the plug-in hybrid in
Japan.
The four-cylinder version of the Accord is rated by the
Environmental Protection Agency at 30 miles per gallon, the
hybrid version at 47 mpg and the plug-in hybrid at 46 mpg under
gasoline power and 115 mpg-equivalent under hybrid-electric
power. All ratings are for combined city and highway driving.
Accavitti said the award also gives credence to Honda's
plans for more hybrid vehicles.
"You are going to see more and more of these hybrid motors
coming across our lineup."
In addition to the Ford Fusion, previous winners have
included General Motors Co's plug-in hybrid Chevrolet
Volt in 2011 and Honda's natural gas-powered Civic in 2012.
The award has been presented since 2006, when Ford won for
its Mercury Mariner hybrid, a since-discontinued sport-utility
vehicle that attained about 27 mpg and had a starting price of
nearly $30,000.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Matthew Lewis)