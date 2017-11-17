FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nissan's Infiniti to start producing new SUV in China next year
Sections
Featured
Modi remains overwhelmingly popular, says Pew poll
India
Modi remains overwhelmingly popular, says Pew poll
India tells NTPC to mix crop residue with coal to reduce smog
Pollution
India tells NTPC to mix crop residue with coal to reduce smog
Mugabe's fate hangs in the balance amid coup confusion
WORLD
Mugabe's fate hangs in the balance amid coup confusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
November 17, 2017 / 1:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nissan's Infiniti to start producing new SUV in China next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co’s (7201.T) premium brand Infiniti will start producing a new crossover SUV in China next year, using existing manufacturing capacity in the northeastern city of Dalian. 

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nissan Motor Co is pictured at a showroom at the carmaker's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

The new sport-utility vehicle would be the third Infiniti vehicle model to be produced locally in China, the Hong Kong-headquartered brand’s No.2 market after the United States. 

The company did not provide any more details about the SUV in a statement seen by Reuters.

Infiniti is expected to announce the move as early as at a planned press briefing at the Guangzhou auto show on Friday.

Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.