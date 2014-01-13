DETROIT Jan 13 Hyundai Motor
expects its market share to bounce back to 4.7 percent this year
from 4.6 percent in 2013, propelled by new models such as the
revamped Sonata sedan and eased capacity constraints, the
automaker's U.S. chief told Reuters on Monday.
The South Korean automaker saw its U.S. market share
declining since it had reached a record-high 5.1 percent in
2011, stymied by a lack of manufacturing capacity and newer
models, and as U.S. and Japanese rivals made a comeback.
David Zuchowski, Hyundai's former U.S. sales chief who took
over from John Krafcik this month, also said it expects U.S.
industry sales to reach 15.9 million vehicles this year, from
last year's 15.6 million vehicles.
He said the company would be able to "squeeze" more output
from its manufacturing facilities in the United States and
receive more cars from South Korea, as Hyundai plans to expand
capacity in China and other countries.