By Bernie Woodall
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 29 Hyundai Motor Co's
admission that it overstated fuel economy claims on
several of its top-selling cars has the industry worried, with
speculation rife among executives and analysts at the Los
Angeles auto show that more automakers may have to do the same.
Four weeks ago, Hyundai and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp
conceded that they overstated the fuel economy by at
least a mile per gallon on more than 1 million recently sold
vehicles.
"I think we might see more of this," said Jake Fisher, the
head of automotive testing at Consumer Reports. "There are other
vehicles that don't really stack up to the EPA estimates."
Hyundai, which had centered marketing campaigns on superior
fuel economy, says that so far its U.S. sales have not been
affected by the admission. But it has had to implement a
compensation campaign that Moody's Investors Service estimates
could cost them $100 million a year until the cars are scrapped.
It also faces lawsuits over the matter.
It only makes sense for the industry to come under scrutiny,
said Gary Silberg, KPMG national auto industry leader.
"We're from an auditing firm. What you learn in auditing is
that if you find one outlier you have to test some more," said
Silberg. "It would be my guess that there are others."
Automakers too noted the pressure.
"I think every manufacturer did what we did and went back
and said: 'Are these real numbers?'" said Al Castignetti, vice
president of Nissan Motor Co's namesake brand in the
United States.
Castignetti, and auto executives at General Motors Co
, Toyota Motor Corp, Honda Motor Co,
Mazda Motor Corp, Chrysler Group LLC and Fiat SpA's
North American arm, all said they are confident that
their mileage claims are true.
A TRICKY ISSUE
Measuring fuel economy can be tricky - an issue well
highlighted by Ford Motor Co's Fusion sedan win of the "Green
Car of the Year" at the L.A. auto show.
The Fusion hybrid is estimated to get 47 miles per gallon,
although early tests by Consumer Reports magazine signal that
the Fusion hybrid, like other hybrids that have been tested, has
not come near that figure.
Ford spokesman Wes Sherwood said the company was expecting
to see a wider range for fuel economy on its new generation of
hybrids because it is not asking drivers to compromise on
vehicle performance.
"If you want to drive for maximum fuel economy, the car has
the tools. You can do it," Sherwood said. "If you want to drive
80 miles per hour on the highway you aren't going to get 47
miles per gallon."
A hybrid is an automobile with more than one power source,
such as an electric motor and an internal combustion engine, or
an electric motor with a battery and fuel cells for energy
storage.
HYUNDAI MEA CULPA
In one of the first public appearances by a Hyundai
executive to address the mileage issue, John Krafcik, head of
Hyundai Motor America, took the auto show stage on Wednesday
emphasizing how much the carmaker had done to make amends.
"We've sent letters to the owners of every affected
vehicle," Krafcik said. "We've spoken to thousands by phone,
email, and in person at our dealerships."
Fisher from Consumer Reports said that, in the end,
consumers won't bolt from Hyundai. Whether the highway mileage
figure is 38 miles per gallon or 40 miles per gallon makes
little difference to most consumers, he said.
However, he added, some people have taken notice, and he
said it would be wise for all automakers to make sure their
claims ring true.
"The actual fuel economy, it's really not that big of a
deal," said Fisher. "The question is - do you trust this
automaker? Are they building safe cars? Are they going to cheat
somewhere else where it comes to safety or something else?"