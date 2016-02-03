NOIDA, India Feb 3 Toyota Motor Corp
will this week begin talks with Daihatsu Motor to build
and sell small cars in India, as part of its efforts to get a 10
percent share of the passenger vehicle market by 2025, a company
executive said.
A decision is likely to be taken by end of this year, said
Kyoichi Tanada, Toyota's CEO of Asia, the Middle East and North
Africa. He did not give a timeline for the Daihatsu cars launch
in India.
The world's biggest carmaker is to buy its remaining stake
in Daihatsu as part of a strategy to strengthen its push into
compact cars for emerging markets like India, where rival Maruti
Suzuki dominates with its low-cost cars.
"In order to fight in the small car market we need more
support from Daihatsu... Toyota by ourselves cannot develop it
(small cars)," Tanada told Reuters. "From my area view point I
would like to set up the brand in India first."
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee)