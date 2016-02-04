(Repeating with no changes)
* Toyota could introduce Daihatsu cars under its own brand
* Daihatsu may use Toyota's spare capacity at India plant
* Toyota eyes 10 pct of passenger vehicles market by 2025
By Aditi Shah
NOIDA, India, Feb 3 Toyota Motor Corp
will start talks this week with its affiliate Daihatsu Motor
to build and sell small cars in India, where it has so
far struggled to crack the cheaper end of the market.
The Japanese carmaker aims to double its share of India's
passenger vehicle market to 10 percent by 2025 and Daihatsu's
small cars will be key to achieving this goal, a company
executive said.
The launch of Daihatsu cars in India could help Toyota
increase its share of the entry-level, no-frills car sector,
that accounts for about two-thirds of total sales in the country
and is dominated by rivals such as Maruti Suzuki,
Hyundai and Honda.
"To fight in the small car market we need more support from
Daihatsu ... Toyota by ourselves cannot develop it," Kyoichi
Tanada, Toyota's CEO of Asia, the Middle East and North Africa
told Reuters in an interview.
The comments by the world's biggest carmaker are a tacit
admission that it has failed to win over India's cost-conscious
car buyers more than two decades after it started selling cars
in Asia's third-largest economy.
A decision on when Daihatsu cars will be brought to India
will likely to be taken before the end of this year, Tanada said
in an interview at India's biggest motoring event on the
outskirts of the capital New Delhi.
Toyota is to buy its remaining stake in Daihatsu as part of
its push into compact cars for emerging markets such as India,
which is expected to expand to become the world's third-largest
car market by 2020 from fifth place now.
"In a market like India there is still need for small cars.
As soon as possible I would like to introduce that small car,"
Tanada said.
He said Toyota would also need to consider the Indian
government's policy on safety and environmental issues before
deciding which models to launch and when.
Toyota launched its first no-frills car, the Etios sedan, in
2010 and, a year later, the Liva hatchback. In trying to control
costs and keep the price low, the company was criticised for
compromising on quality and finish. Sales did not take off as
expected, hurting plant utilisation levels.
Toyota will propose to Daihatsu to use part of the carmakers
plant in southern India to build vehicles rather than setting up
its own facility, Tanada said, adding that Toyota can spare
about half, or 100,000 units a year, of manufacturing capacity.
Another challenge for Toyota will be low awareness about the
Daihatsu brand in India. To save spending on creating brand
awareness and setting up a separate sales network, Tanada says
it could consider selling Daihatsu cars under the Toyota brand.
To avoid diluting its premium brand image in India, Toyota
could look at a sales and dealership strategy similar to rival
Maruti Suzuki, which sells its premium models through a separate
network of dealerships called Nexa.
Suzuki Motor Corp, that controls Maruti Suzuki,
said its position in India and other markets is under serious
threat from Toyota's buyout of Daihatsu.
