By Chang-Ran Kim
BEIJING, April 24 Nissan Motor Co is
proving that being late to the party in China doesn't have to be
a handicap, and is poised to widen its lead among Japanese
automakers in the world's biggest car market with speedy and
aggressive expansion plans.
Despite being among the last global automakers to enter the
Chinese market, Nissan outsold Toyota Motor Corp to
become the top Japanese light-vehicle brand there last year for
the first time, according to research firm LMC Automotive.
Aiding Nissan's climb have been its cooperative partnership
with state-owned Dongfeng Motor Group in the heavily
regulated market.
It is also benefitting from an early foray into the booming
inland regions and a full product line-up ranging from premium
Infiniti-brand cars to light commercial vehicles and compacts
such as the popular Tiida model.
After a bumper 2011, Nissan's local joint venture, Dongfeng
Motor Co, was the fastest-growing automaker in China in the
first quarter of 2012, growing 16 percent in a market that fell
0.3 percent from the year before.
In another step to accelerate its growth, Nissan this week
unveiled at the Beijing auto show the first production model
under its joint venture's own, entry-level Venucia brand,
following China's directive for all foreign car makers to form a
separate brand with their local partners to help the country's
fledgling industry gain technological know-how.
"We want to be a global car maker, presenting every single
kind of product you can find in the Nissan brand - from the
luxury, with Infiniti, and the entry level with affordable cars
under Venucia," Nissan Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn told Reuters
TV at the show. "We're going to be everywhere."
Dongfeng Nissan, the joint venture's passenger car arm,
said it aims to add a new Venucia model every year, targeting
annual sales of 300,000 vehicles by 2015, with five products and
250 exclusive dealers.
In another move that promises to nudge Nissan further ahead
of Toyota and Honda Motor Co, Japan's No.2 automaker
said last week it would begin producing Infiniti vehicles in
China from 2014, putting it on a more level playing field with
dominant German brands that build locally and avoid import
tariffs of 25 percent. Toyota and Honda executives have said
they have no immediate plans to produce their Lexus and Acura
premium vehicles in China.
"Nissan's management has been unsparing and speedy in its
investments in emerging markets, particularly China," said Kenji
Yoshida, a partner at consultancy PwC. "That's definitely
helping them."
MISSED TREND
All the while, Toyota and Honda have seen their market share
slip in the past four years as competition intensifies in the
mid-sized sedan segment where their core Camry and Accord models
had driven sales. Honda's sales in China fell for the first time
in 2011, although part of that was due to a supply shortage
resulting from Japan's earthquake and tsunami in March.
Toyota and Honda also missed the trend towards affordable
compact cars as consumers sought better fuel economy. Gasoline
prices in China have soared about 60 percent over the last three
years, to more than 8 yuan ($1.27) per litre.
Both automakers are looking to fight back.
"We were a bit thin in the compact segment," Honda CEO
Takanobu Ito conceded. "Our first priority is to add more
compact models and increase our sales volumes," he told
reporters in Beijing. Honda on Monday announced plans for a new
factory that would boost its output capacity in China by roughly
a third to 1.01 million cars a year by 2014.
Toyota, for its part, unveiled a design-oriented compact
concept model, called the "Toyota Qin", aimed at attracting
young buyers. It has said it aims to roughly double its Chinese
sales to 1.6-1.8 million vehicles by 2015.
Nissan, meanwhile, is aiming to boost its annual output
capacity in China by two-thirds to 2 million vehicles by the end
of 2015, and its market share to 10 percent from 7.4 percent.
Like Honda, Toyota acknowledged that its recent growth in
China has been wanting, especially considering its top-three
standing in global sales.
"In the United States and Japan, we are very successful, but
we are only number five (among foreign car makers) in China,"
said Dong Changzheng, a top executive at Toyota's Chinese
subsidiary.
"At the same time, we're not targeting an expansion in sales
volumes as much as a leadership position in vehicle technology,"
he told reporters on Tuesday.
HYBRID TECHNOLOGY
Under a new local marketing campaign that started last
month, Toyota has been promoting the advantages of hybrid
technology, in which it has a big lead globally but which has
failed to catch on in China due to its hefty price premium over
conventional gasoline cars. At the auto show, Toyota also
debuted a China-only hybrid concept car, called "Yundong
Shuangqing", that will be sold from 2015 with a hybrid system
developed primarily at its new Chinese R&D centre.
"Gasoline prices are rising so the real cost of hybrid cars
for the customer should come down," Dong said, adding that
localising hybrid parts should also lower production costs. "We
want to help spread hybrids over the next three years."
Toyota said it would also launch a plug-in hybrid car in
China this year, moving the plan forward by one year.
Nissan's Ghosn argued, however, that conventional hybrids
were at a disadvantage after the Chinese government last week
set a target of putting 5 million plug-in hybrids and
pure-electric vehicles on the road between now and 2020.
The government says it will provide generous subsidies for
those cars as long as they use batteries procured locally. Under
the policy, foreign battery makers will only be able to
manufacture in a minority-held joint venture, raising concerns
over technology transfer.
Nissan, which has made zero-emission leadership a major
pillar of its global strategy, has committed to building
electric cars in China by 2015, under the Venucia brand. Ghosn
said Nissan and its French partner, Renault SA, were
prepared to follow any guideline put forward by Beijing.
"I think Nissan's run will continue," said Credit Suisse
auto analyst Kunihiko Shiohara, noting that success in China
hinged not just on product-competitiveness but factors such as
good relations with the government. "In that respect, Nissan
seems much more committed and is in a better position."