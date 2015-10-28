* China pushing electric vehicle technology
* Japan favours hydrogen fuel-cell to power homes, cars
* Key will be which technology adopted in mainstream cars
By Norihiko Shirouzu and Paul Lienert
TOKYO/DETROIT, Oct 28 Asia's two autos
powerhouses, Japan and China, are jostling for supremacy in how
future electric cars should generate their power - from
batteries or hydrogen-powered fuel-cells.
In a potentially high-stakes clash reminiscent of Sony
versus Panasonic in the Beta-VHS video war in the 1980s, the
winner could enjoy years of domination if their technology is
adopted as a global standard by other manufacturers.
This time, though, there should be a place in the autos
market for both electric battery and hydrogen fuel-cell cars.
The key question is which will power more mainstream cars - the
market dominated today by the likes of Toyota, General Motors
and Volkswagen.
"We're reaching a crossroads," says James Chao,
Shanghai-based Asia-Pacific managing director for industry
consultant IHS Automotive. "It's difficult to exaggerate the
significance of the choice between batteries and hydrogen.
"Billions of dollars will be invested in one or the other
and may determine which companies will lead the industry through
the end of this century."
RIVAL VISIONS
China, a major oil importer and blighted by air pollution,
is pushing for all-electric (EV) cars, offering incentives to
buyers, forcing global automakers to share their technology, and
opening its market to tech firms and others to produce electric
vehicles.
For a decade, Beijing has pushed for the EV to become a
mass-market car, hoping a low entry barrier will allow its
relative latecomers to close a competitive gap with global
rivals who have a century's head-start in traditional combustion
engines.
"(China President) Xi Jinping explained it very well, saying
that developing new energy vehicles is the Chinese auto
industry's only road to grow from being big to being strong," Xu
Heyi, chairman of Beijing Automotive Group and a high-ranking
Communist Party official, told reporters recently.
Japan, though, sees the future differently and is investing
heavily in fuel-cell technology and infrastructure as part of a
national policy to foster what it calls a 'hydrogen society',
where the zero-emission fuel would power homes and vehicles.
Toyota Motor especially is keen to maintain the
alternative propulsion lead it established a decade and a half
ago with the full hybrid electric Prius.
"It's not that we're not doing anything about the EV.
Technically speaking, EV is a relatively easier technology,"
said Koei Saga, Toyota's senior managing officer in charge of
vehicle powertrain technology. "But it needs to evolve. If
you're looking for the ultimate solution, the EV probably isn't
it."
To be sure, China and Japan are not alone. GM has joint
research with Honda on hydrogen cars, while BMW is
Toyota's fuel-cell partner. Daimler in Europe and
Hyundai Motor in South Korea are also carrying out
their own research and development on a hydrogen car.
MORE AFFORDABLE
Honda Motor unveiled a 'mass market' hydrogen
fuel-cell car at the Tokyo Motor Show on Wednesday that will go
on sale in Japan in March, to be followed by launches in the
United States and Europe, key potential markets for the
technology.
Honda believes the car, dubbed the Clarity Fuel Cell, has
reached the affordability range where a "fairly typical
mainstream consumer could stretch to buy one," Toshihiro Mibe, a
Honda operating officer, told Reuters. "We want this car to be
the trigger for the 'hydrogen society'."
The Clarity, which will retail for 7.66 million yen
($63,970) before government subsidies, follows this year's
launch of Toyota's hydrogen-powered Mirai - meaning 'future' in
Japanese. Mirai buyers benefit from subsidies totalling around 3
million yen ($24,915) per vehicle.
Honda's main advance on Toyota's technology is to have
shrunk the fuel-cell stack - the ensemble of fuel-cell, motor
and transmission - by a third from a 2008 model it leased to a
few private buyers in California in a subsidized trial deal.
That allows Honda to store the whole stack under the hood,
and package the car as "roomy enough to comfortably sit five
adults," said Kiyoshi Shimizu, chief engineer for the new car,
though it still sacrifices trunk space to accommodate a bulky
hydrogen fuel tank. The battery pack sits under the front seat.
"With this, we now hope to make a hydrogen powertrain an
option across our product line," Shimizu added.
ON TESLA'S TAIL
China, meanwhile, is running full tilt at electric vehicles,
and has opened its automotive industry to deep-pocketed
technology firms to invest.
The move has bred more than half a dozen Chinese-funded EV
start-ups, backed by the likes of Baidu, Alibaba
, Xiaomi and Tencent, as well as
LeTV, a streaming video and web-connected television provider.
Some, such as LeTV-funded Atieva and Faraday Future, have
set up operations in California, in part to skim off talent and
expertise that Tesla and others have developed there.
Both aim specifically to create plush electric cars to compete
with Tesla's Model S in the next 2-3 years.
While this looks ambitious, one industry official said it
should be taken seriously given the start-ups' funding clout.
In a carrot-and-stick policy, Beijing provides subsidies for
private buyers of more than $25,000 on an all-electric battery
car and more than half that on a heavily electrified, so-called
plug-in hybrid. It has also toughened fuel economy rules in a
bid to force automakers to introduce more electric cars, and
encourages global automakers operating in China to share
electric car technology with their local partners.
At the centre of the new wave of China's EV producers is Jia
Yueting, the 42-year-old billionaire founder of LeTV, who has
funded Atieva, Faraday and his own EV efforts.
Jia wants to build a high-performance electric car, a
potential 'Tesla killer' he has christened Le Supercar. He has
also ploughed hundreds of millions of dollars into Atieva and
Faraday, while LeTV has partnerships with state-owned Beijing
Auto and with British sports car maker Aston Martin,
which could accelerate his efforts to put high-performance
electric cars on the road in 2017-18.
Other Chinese-funded EV start-ups also have Tesla in their
sights. NextEV is backed by three Chinese Internet entrepreneurs
and Tencent, while Pateo started out as a digital
marketing agency before developing smart, Internet-connected car
technology. It now aims to create its own smart electric car.
FILLING UP
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's growth strategy
includes calls for subsidies and tax breaks for buyers of fuel
cell vehicles, relaxed curbs on hydrogen fuel stations and other
steps on a roadmap to promote hydrogen energy.
The ruling party wants to bring down the cost of a fuel-cell
car to about $20,000 by 2025, and the government aims to create
100 hydrogen fuel stations by March in urban areas where the
vehicles will initially be launched.
"For the hydrogen car to take off, we need a fairly well
developed infrastructure to make liquid hydrogen available
everywhere. On that front, Japan is among the world's most
aggressive and advanced," said Honda's Mibe.
Neither technology, however, comes without sizeable
challenges - from regulation and subsidies to infrastructure.
Both need to significantly expand the number of refuelling
and recharging stations and, while EVs still need to convince
long-distance drivers, hydrogen's appeal to the masses may be
blunted by its cost.
"There's a lot more room for the fuel-cell vehicle to
improve and evolve," says Mibe.
($1 = 120.4100 yen)
(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu, with additional reporting by
Maki Shiraki; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)