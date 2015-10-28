* VW scandal may be setback for diesel technology
* Diesel had been seen as solution to fuel-economy rules
* Could benefit gas-electric hybrids, plug-in electric
hybrids
* May also help Japan's hydrogen fuel-cell drive
By Norihiko Shirouzu and Maki Shiraki
TOKYO, Oct 29 The Volkswagen diesel
emissions test rigging scandal could accelerate a
shift towards gasoline-electric hybrid cars and plug-in electric
hybrids - even as cheaper gasoline, for now, saps demand for
green cars.
The fallout from VW - where the cost of the scandal pushed
the German automaker to a first quarterly loss in at least 15
years - is rippling through an industry already
embracing alternative 'greener' propulsion systems to
traditional gasoline and diesel.
Diesel technology, which had been seen, especially among
European carmakers, as a mainstream solution to helping the
industry meet tougher fuel economy and emissions regulations,
now looks vulnerable - though it's far from finished.
"Anybody can, with certainty, guess what's going to happen
... This (VW) scandal is not going to make diesel more popular
in the United States. This scandal is not going to make diesel
more popular in Japan," Nissan Motor CEO Carlos Ghosn
told reporters on Wednesday on the opening day of the Tokyo
Motor Show.
With diesel potentially falling out of favour, automakers
and their technology suppliers will likely turn to non-diesel
solutions in a stricter regulatory environment.
Over the next five years and beyond, auto industry officials
see hybrid technology - especially heavily electrified plug-in
hybrid know-how - emerging more into the mainstream. Volkswagen
itself is now looking closer at long-range plug-in hybrids and
electric vehicles as it seeks to put the scandal behind it.
"If you take out diesel as a key solution ..., initially
conventional hybrid technology, and then plug-in hybrids, will
have to be used to fill the gap," said a person close to AVL, a
privately-owned global powertrain specialist. "Beyond 2020,
hydrogen fuel-cell cars will have to play a greater role."
HUMMING ALONG
That would go down well in Japan, where Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe is pushing for a so-called 'hydrogen society', with
the zero-emission fuel powering homes and cars.
Honda Motor operating officer Toshihiro Mibe says
hydrogen fuel-cell cars - including the company's first mass
market model unveiled at the Tokyo show on Wednesday - are
quietly gaining momentum.
"Beyond 2020, we think diesel is not going to play a role at
all in meeting fuel economy and emissions regulations," he told
Reuters. "Electrification is costly technology to pursue, but
manufacturing costs ... are coming down fast and we will hit a
point soon where costs for electrified cars will be cheaper than
for diesel cars."
Any broader shift to plug-in hybrid technology will likely
benefit automakers like Toyota Motor and General Motors
, which are already up and running with plug-in hybrids,
such as the Prius variant and Chevrolet Volt on the market.
"We believe hybrid cars' competitiveness might gain a lot
more steam as a consequence of the VW scandal," a senior Toyota
executive told Reuters. "People who bought VW diesel cars in the
U.S. are highly environmentally conscious. We hope (they) would
switch to hybrids when they replace their diesel cars."
Similarly, as consumers turn to tried and trusted models,
electrification parts suppliers such as Denso, Aisin
, Bosch, Valeo, Delphi, LG
Electronics, Panasonic, Continental
and Visteon stand to gain business.
SHIFTING TRENDS
All-electric battery cars will likely be less prominent,
industry experts say, because of their limited driving range and
cumbersome re-charging.
In the shorter term, to meet regulatory requirements through
to around 2018, conventional gas-electric hybrids, as opposed to
plug-ins, should prove highly useful, experts added, as will be
other fuel-saving technologies such as turbo-charging and
ignition shut-on-and-off systems.
"Shorter run, we would see a continued downsizing of
gasoline engines using turbo charging. We would also see more
direct injection of fuel, more 3-cylinder and even 2-cylinder
engines ...," the person close to AVL said.
But, with so much invested in capacity to produce diesel
engines, industry executives aren't writing off the technology
just yet.
"We still believe in the future of diesel engines because
they are in the trade-off of emissions and CO2, they are a very
good option for many vehicles," VW brand CEO Herbert Diess told
reporters at the Tokyo show.
Koei Saga, Toyota senior managing officer for powertrain
technology, reckons diesel technology still has a role to play,
especially in powering cars and trucks sold in emerging markets
in Asia, South America and Africa, where affordability and fuel
economy are key.
As regulations and testing methods become more stringent in
developed markets, diesel technology would have to advance
significantly, making it as expensive to make diesel-fuelled
cars as gasoline-electric hybrids.
"It's hard to see diesel becoming a mainstream solution,"
Saga told Reuters.
(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu, with additional reporting by
Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)