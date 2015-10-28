Macy's, Tailored Brands to end tuxedo rental partnership
May 3 Department store operator Macy's Inc and Tailored Brands Inc have agreed to wind down operations of a tuxedo rental license agreement, the companies said on Wednesday.
TOKYO Oct 28 The head of Volkswagen AG's namesake brand said on Wednesday he did not think demand for cars had peaked in China, as worries persist over the impact on global automakers from the weakness in the world's biggest auto market.
"The market in China has probably shifted from the big, major cities to smaller areas where there is more demand for mobility and cars," Volkswagen brand CEO Herbert Diess told reporters at the Tokyo Motor Show.
"We don't think the China market has peaked but the growth rate for sure is slowing," he added.
Chinese vehicle sales climbed for the first time in six months in September, putting year-to-date growth at 0.3 percent, the weakest in years. The Volkswagen group is the top automaker in China, which has accounted for more than half of its profit in recent years. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 Electric-car maker Tesla Inc on Wednesday reported first-quarter revenue that more than doubled and said its upcoming Model 3 was on schedule for July, but it downplayed the mass-market vehicle and gave a sales pitch for its more expensive Model S.