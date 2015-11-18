Nov 18 Ford Motor Co's Lincoln brand is
changing the look of its vehicles, starting with a new face for
its best-selling model, the MKZ sedan.
Ford plans to unveil the restyled 2017 Lincoln MKZ at the
Los Angeles Auto Show on Wednesday, showing the first production
version of a new grille design. The new Lincoln look debuted on
the Continental prototype earlier this year and drew comparisons
to British luxury brands such as Jaguar or Bentley.
The 2017 MKZ will get a new 3.0 liter turbo-charged engine
Lincoln says will deliver 400 horsepower through an all-wheel
drive system. The car's current six-cylinder engine offers 300
horsepower.
The updated MKZ also gets a new interior look, optional
crash avoidance technology and an optional feature that will
automatically slow and accelerate the car in stop-and-go
traffic.
The MKZ competes with compact luxury sedans such as the
General Motors Co Cadillac ATS, BMW 3-series,
Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Audi
A4 in a price category that extends from roughly $36,000 to
$50,000.
(Reporting by Joseph White in Detroit; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)