By Nichola Groom
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 20 Ford Motor Co is
preparing to launch its Mustang coupe overseas for the first
time, betting that the romance of the iconic American car will
draw more consumers to its showrooms outside the United States.
The Mustang, which was redesigned for the 2015 model year,
is a key vehicle that will both help Ford meet its mid-decade
margin goals and attract new customers, Ford's president of the
Americas, Joe Hinrichs, said at the Los Angeles Auto Show on
Wednesday.
Ford will unveil its next-generation 2015 Mustang on Dec. 5
with simultaneous events in Michigan, Shanghai, Sydney,
Barcelona, New York and Los Angeles. The model is slated to go
on sale next summer.
"They will want to see it for the first time being sold in
those markets," he said in an interview. "That will have an
influence not just on the Mustang itself but on the rest of the
portfolio."
Ford is relying on high-margin vehicles like the Mustang to
offset its rising investment in less-profitable small cars that
are key to tapping emerging markets. The Mustang is also
expected to draw more customers to the Ford brand, spurring
sales.
The second-largest U.S. automaker is aiming for global
margins of as much as 9 percent by mid-decade, up from 6.2
percent during the first nine months of 2013.
The new Mustang will boast a more modern design, nimbler
handling and more efficient engines and transmissions, all
intended to broaden the car's appeal beyond its American
audience. Hinrichs declined to give details on where and when it
will be sold first.
The company's research in Asia, Africa and Europe showed
that the Mustang was among consumers' top five associations with
the Ford brand in most markets even though the vehicle wasn't
sold there, Hinrichs said.
The original Mustang was introduced at the New York World's
Fair on April 17, 1964, to national fanfare. It was featured on
the covers of Time and Newsweek magazine and was purchased by
more than half a million customers in 1965, its first full year
on the market.
The Mustang was the inspiration for the R&B song "Mustang
Sally," which was popular in the mid-1960s, and has been
featured many times in Hollywood movies. Steve McQueen, for
instance, famously drove a dark green Mustang in the 1968 film
"Bullitt."