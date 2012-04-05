April 5 Chrysler Group LLC has become
the first auto manufacturer to sign on to install in its
vehicles the new Sirius XM radios that can carry more
Spanish-language channels and other content, the companies said
on Thursday.
Sirius XM's new radios are available in stores, but Chrysler
is the first company to outfit new vehicles with them. They will
be available in Chrysler Ram 1500 trucks and Viper sports cars,
the companies said in a statement during the New York
International Auto Show.
Chrysler, the No. 3 U.S. automaker, will carry the new
radios exclusively for a year. Sirius XM has said it was working
with other automakers but no accouchements have been made yet.
The satellite radio provider's main growth comes from its
automobile listeners, who sign up for the service after they
receive a few months of promotions when buying a car. The
company said in February that its radios are installed in 67
percent of new vehicles sold in the United States, up from 62
percent a year earlier.
Sirius XM, which has 21.9 million subscribers, is facing
increased competition from Internet radio companies such as
Pandora, which car companies such as General Motors are
touting in TV advertisements. Pandora said on Thursday it had 51
million active listeners at the end of March.
The satellite radio company is trying to stand out by paying
for exclusive content such as Howard Stern's radio show and 19
channels of Spanish-language programming.
Shares of Sirius XM were 4 cents higher at $2.33 while Fiat,
which has been running Chrysler since a 2009 bailout deal backed
by the U.S. government, saw its shares rise 3 percent in Italy
on Thursday.