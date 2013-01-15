DETROIT Jan 14 Nissan Motor Co. will
remain cautious about future Chinese investments including
Infiniti brand production until the country's relations with
Japan improve, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Monday.
Ghosn was speaking at the Detroit auto show after the three
main Japanese automakers all said an anti-Japan consumer
backlash continued to depress their Chinese sales by between 16
and 30 percent.
"Unless there's a complete normalization between the two
countries, every single investment decision is going to have to
be weighed" against the risk of further disruption, the Nissan
chief told Reuters in an interview.
"So far we're maintaining all of the investments we've
decided," Ghosn said.
"But it's true that any additional investment will benefit
from a clarification of the relationship - and on the contrary
would suffer from any uncertainty around the relationship."
That includes Nissan's ambition to build vehicles for its
upscale Infiniti division in China, where the company has a
joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Group, Ghosn said.
A September outbreak of tension over a chain of disputed
islands led to violent protests and a boycott of
Japanese-branded goods in China.
Nissan's sales in the country are still down by about 20
percent, product, planning and programs chief Andy Palmer said
in an interview.
Honda's deliveries are 20 percent to 30 percent
lower than a year ago, CEO Takanobu Ito also told reporters, a
week after Toyota said December Chinese sales fell 16
percent.
"The economic ties between Japan and China are very large
and very important to both countries," the Honda boss said on
Monday. "I hope the Japanese and Chinese governments recognize
the economic ties and implement good diplomacy."
The current level of sales is nonetheless an improvement on
plunges of almost 50 percent recorded in October, amid protests
over the islands known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China.
"We're cautiously optimistic about it coming back, but it's
not back yet," Nissan's Palmer said.
Nissan and parent Renault, whose 13-year-old
carmaking alliance lacks a premium brand with global reach, are
both betting on China to boost volumes and upscale offerings.
Nissan has said it expects China to account for 40 percent
of Infiniti sales in 2016-17 - by which time it aims to more
than triple global deliveries to 500,000 annually.
The carmaker moved Infiniti divisional headquarters to Hong
Kong in May, a month after saying it hoped to begin local
assembly of two Infiniti models with Dongfeng next year.