DETROIT Jan 14 Nissan Motor Corp Ltd said it has dropped the U.S. price of the 2013 Leaf electric vehicle by more than $6,000, to $29,650.

U.S. sales of the Leaf last year rose 1.5 percent to 9,819 vehicles.

The lower entry sticker will make the 2013 Leaf the lowest-priced five-passenger electric vehicle in the United States.

Nissan was able to trim Leaf prices since relocating vehicle and battery production from Japan to the United States, where costs are lower, said CEO Carlos Ghosn.

"The car is not anymore shipped from Japan; batteries not shipped from Japan," he said in an interview at the Detroit auto show. "They are made in the United States. We are making the consumer benefit as soon as possible from the cost reduction."

Nissan also is dropping the price of the mid-range Leaf SV to $32,670 and the top-of-the-line Leaf SL to $35,690.