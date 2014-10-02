BRIEF-Ningbo Shanshan sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 60 pct to 110 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 60 percent to 110 percent
PARIS Oct 2 German luxury automaker Audi expects its annual sales in China to rise to 550,000 vehicles this year, which is a double-digit percentage increase from 2013, Chief Executive Rupert Stadler said.
Asked how earnings were developing at Audi, owned by Volkswagen, Stadler said things were "going very well".
"We already showed at the half-year point that we are able to compensate many things," he told reporters at the Paris auto show. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Thomas Atkins)
April 18 China National Accord Medicines Corp Ltd