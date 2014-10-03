* New Mulsanne Speed model to boost Bentley sales - IHS
* Bentley to decide on 5th model line by autumn 2015 - CEO
* Eyes new R&D centre, facilities over next decade - CEO
By Andreas Cremer
PARIS, Oct 3 Bentley, the venerable British
carmaker known for comfort and style, is moving into the fast
lane of ultra-luxury cars with a new version of its flagship
saloon, aiming to grab a bigger slice of a market tipped to
double in size by 2018.
The 95-year-old brand, whose customers include Queen
Elizabeth II and the Sultan of Brunei, is using this month's
Paris auto show to launch the Mulsanne Speed under the strapline
"the world's fastest ultra-luxury driving experience."
At 324,000 euros ($411,000), the model is not only Bentley's
most expensive ever, but the eight-cylinder engine with a new
combustion system will allow it to reach 100 kilometres per hour
in 4.9 seconds and deliver a top speed of 305 kph (190 mph).
The launch is part of a diversification that will also see
the Volkswagen-owned business branch into luxury
sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) in 2016.
Such expansion is nothing new. Indeed, Bentley chief
executive Wolfgang Duerheimer may be trying to replicate the
success he had as R&D chief at Volkswagen (VW) luxury stablemate
Porsche, where he extended a range of two-seater sports cars to
embrace SUVs and coupés.
But analysts say it is vital if Bentley is to secure a
larger share of a rapidly-growing market.
Deliveries of cars priced at 120,000 euros or more may
almost double to about 133,000 vehicles by 2018 from 70,000 last
year as the ranks of the super wealthy in the United States and
China keep growing, according to forecaster IHS Automotive.
"The super-rich don't care about brand loyalty,"
Frankfurt-based IHS analyst Henner Lehne said. "They buy
whichever model is hot."
With a dark tint finish applied to exterior grilles and wing
vents, Bentley believes the new 5.57-metre version of the
Mulsanne -- named after the fastest stretch of the Le Mans race
track in France -- will comfortably fit into that category.
"Bentley is on the move," Duerheimer told Reuters in an
interview late on Thursday. "The emphasis on performance has
something to do with the lifestyle of our customers, it's part
of their superlative aspirations."
Though Bentley accounted for just 0.1 percent of VW's record
9.73 million vehicle sales last year, it gives the German parent
an aura of technical prowess while carrying out key research
tasks, especially on engine technology.
Bentley has set a target to boost sales by about half to
15,000 vehicles by 2018, as part of VW's goal to overtake Toyota
as the world's biggest carmaker.
GRAND PLANS
Duerheimer, who returned to Bentley in June after a brief
stint as R&D boss at VW's Audi division, oversaw Porsche's push
into SUVs in 2002 with the Cayenne, now the brand's top-selling
model accounting for about half its deliveries.
In 2011-2012 when he first took the reins, he developed the
business case and technology blueprint for the Bentley SUV which
will be the world's most expensive four-by-four costing more
than 160,000 euros.
A former racing engineer at BMW's motorcycle
division who still drives a BMW GS model and touts a 365 kph
personal speed record set in a Bugatti Veyron, Duerheimer's
affection for performance is blatant.
He previously steered the launch of various
performance-focused models at Bentley such as the Continental
Supersports convertible which set a new world ice speed record
at 331 kph.
James Medcalf, head of the Bentley Drivers' Club
representing 3,500 enthusiasts around the world and owner of
half a dozen Bentleys, said luxury and comfort remained the
brand's top goals but performance was increasingly important.
"If you add more steps at the top of the ladder, many people
will want to go there," the 78-year-old told Reuters. "The Speed
version will add excitement to the Mulsanne."
Once production of the SUV is fully underway by autumn 2015,
Bentley will decide on a possible fifth model line, Duerheimer
said. Options include a two-seater sporty vehicle, a model to
plug the 100,000-euro gap between the Flying Spur and Mulsanne
saloons and new variants of the Continental GT, he said.
The brand also plans to introduce hybrid petrol/electric
engines to about 90 percent of its lineup by about 2020, and
aims to build a new R&D centre and expand its operations in and
around its Crewe, England-based headquarters, where it lacks a
test track and other technical facilities, Duerheimer said.
Upgrading Bentley may take a decade and will require funding
not yet approved by parent VW, he added. The brand is already
spending almost 1 billion euros on the SUV and other models.
"We have grand plans," Duerheimer said. "The Mulsanne Speed
gives proof of that."
(1 US dollar = 0.7882 euro)
