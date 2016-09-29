PARIS, Sept 29 BMW is seeing positive
signs in demand in China while growth in the United States
remains slow, board member Ian Robertson said on Thursday.
"We thought Asia would go in low-to-single digits. It has
actually gone a bit stronger than that. It went through a
difficult patch for two years and is now on a more confident
path," Robertson told journalists at the Paris Motor Show.
"We thought the United States market had peaked in January.
We took the decision to destock some of the oversupply. Many
manufacturers have not done that. I don't see the U.S. growing
particularly into next year."
Asked whether BMW Group, which owns the Mini and Rolls-Royce
car brands, is likely to retain its lead in sales of premium
vehicles in 2016, Robertson said: "We are 100,000 vehicles ahead
at group level, does that answer your question?"
Mercedes-Benz is giving chase to BMW by unveiling a raft of
electric cars but Robertson said BMW was prepared for increased
competition in premium electric cars.
"While a lot of people are unveiling the future we are
delivering today. We will continue to develop this segment. You
can be assured there is a pipeline of products that we are also
working on."
Asked about the impact of Britain's vote to leave the
European Union, Robertson said demand had not been affected.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Ludwig Burger and Jason
Neely)